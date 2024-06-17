2x points for loyalty members
Fort Collins
Breakfast Style
Burrito
Bowl
Potato Style
Burrito
Bowl
Big City Style
Burrito
Tortilla, cheese, rice, beans, filling, pico, sauce, ranch.
Sides
- Meal Deal
$4 Burrito Meal Deal - Large Drink and Chips or Dessert Cannot be combined with any other offer.$4.00
- Side Of Rice$3.25
- Side Of Beans$3.25
- Side Of Chips$2.69
- Side Of Guacamole$4.19
- Side Of Queso$4.19
- Side Of Pico$2.69
- Side Of Sauce$2.69
- Bottle Of Strawberry Habanero Sauce$10.99
Bottle Of Strawberry Habanero Sauce
Size
Kid's Menu
- Kid's Big City Burrito
Tortilla, cheese, rice, beans, filling, pico, sauce, ranch$8.99
- Kid's World Famous Potato Burrito
Tortillas, cheese, grilled onions, potato, pico, sauce, ranch$7.99
- Kid's Bean & Cheese Burrito
Tortilla, cheese, rice, beans, pico, sauce, ranch$7.29
- Kid's Breakfast Burrito
Tortilla, cheese, potato, eggs, filling, pico, sauce, ranch$8.99
- Kid's Breakfast Bowl
Potato, eggs, filling, pico, sauce, ranch$8.99
- Kid's Breakfast Burrito - No Filling
Tortilla, cheese, potato, eggs, pico, sauce, ranch$7.99
Beverage
Bottled Coca-Cola
Bottled Fanta
Bottled Tea
Juice
Bottled Body Armor
Fountain Drinks
Bottled Water
Dessert
Big City Burrito Locations and Hours
Fort Collins
(970) 482-3303
Open now • Closes at 8PM
Loveland
(970) 669-4242
Open now • Closes at 9PM