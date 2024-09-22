Fort Collins
Breakfast Style
Breakfast Style Burrito
Breakfast Style Bowl
Potato Style
Potato Style Burrito
- Regular Potato Burrito - No Filling
Tortilla, cheese, grilled onions, potato, pico, sauce, ranch$9.99
- Super Potato Burrito - No Filling
Tortilla, cheese, grilled onions, potato, pico, sauce, ranch$12.99
- Potato Burrito - With Filling
Tortilla, cheese, grilled onions, potato, filling, pico, sauce, ranch$8.99
Potato Style Bowl
Big City Style
Big City Style Burrito
Tortilla, cheese, rice, beans, filling, pico, sauce, ranch.
- Regular Big City Burrito - With Filling$11.99
- Super Big City Burrito - With Filling$14.99
- Regular Big City Bean and Cheese Burrito - No Filling$9.99
- Super Big City Bean and Cheese Burrito - No Filling$12.99
- Big City Gutbuster
Tortilla, cheese, rice, beans, potato, filling, pico, sauce, ranch, guacamole, sour cream, queso.$29.99
Big City Style Bowl
Kid's Menu
- Kid's Big City Burrito
Tortilla, cheese, rice, beans, filling, pico, sauce, ranch$8.99
- Kid's World Famous Potato Burrito - No Filling
Tortillas, cheese, grilled onions, potato, pico, sauce, ranch$7.99
- Kid's Bean & Cheese Burrito
Tortilla, cheese, rice, beans, pico, sauce, ranch$7.99
- Kid's Breakfast Burrito
Tortilla, cheese, potato, eggs, filling, pico, sauce, ranch$8.99
- Kid's Breakfast Bowl
Potato, eggs, filling, pico, sauce, ranch$8.99
- Kid's Breakfast Burrito - No Filling
Tortilla, cheese, potato, eggs, pico, sauce, ranch$7.99
Beverage
Bottled Coca-Cola
Bottled Fanta
Bottled Tea
Fountain Drinks
Bottled Water
Dessert
Cheesy Nachos
Chips & Queso, Pico & Sauce
Extra Basics
Extra Filling
Extra Add-Ons
Fort Collins
(970) 482-3303
Open now • Closes at 8PM
Loveland
(970) 669-4242
Open now • Closes at 9PM