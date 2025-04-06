Fort Collins
Featured Items
Regular "Deluxe" Burrito - With Filling
Tortilla, cheese, rice, beans, filling, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$12.75
Regular Potato Burrito - No Filling
Tortilla, cheese, grilled onions, potato, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$10.75
Super "Deluxe" Burrito - With Filling
Tortilla, cheese, rice, beans, filling, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$14.99
Breakfast Style
Breakfast Style Burrito
Regular Breakfast Burrito - With Filling
Tortillas, cheese, potato, eggs, filling, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$12.75
Super Breakfast Burrito - With Filling
Tortillas, cheese, potato, eggs, filling, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$14.99
Gutbuster Breakfast Burrito - With Filling
Tortillas, cheese, potato, eggs, filling, pico, sauce, ranch, guacamole, sour cream, queso.$29.99
Regular Breakfast Burrito - No Filling
Tortilla, cheese, potato, eggs, pico sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$10.75
Breakfast Burrito - No Filling
Tortilla, cheese, potato, eggs, pico sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$12.99
Breakfast Style Bowl
Regular Breakfast Bowl - With Filling
Potatoes, eggs, filling, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$12.75
Super Breakfast Bowl - With Filling
Potatoes, eggs, filling, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$14.99
Gutbutster Breakfast Bowl
Potatoes, eggs, filling, pico, sauce, ranch, guacamole, sour cream, queso.$29.99
Regular Breakfast Bowl - No Filling
Potato, eggs, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$10.75
Super Breakfast Bowl - No Filling
Potato, eggs, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$12.99
Potato Style
Potato Style Burrito
Regular Potato Burrito - With Filling
Tortilla, cheese, grilled onions, potato, filling, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$12.75
Super Potato Burrito - With Filling
Tortilla, cheese, grilled onions, potato, filling, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$14.99
Gutbuster Potato Burrito - With Filling
Tortilla, cheese, grilled onions, potato, filling, pico, sauce, ranch, guacamole, sour cream, queso.$29.99
Regular Potato Burrito - No Filling
Tortilla, cheese, grilled onions, potato, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$10.75
Super Potato Burrito - No Filling
Tortilla, cheese, grilled onions, potato, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$12.99
Potato Style Bowl
Regular Potato Bowl - With Filling
Potato, filling, cheese, grilled onions, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$12.75
Super Potato Bowl - With Filling
Potato, filling, cheese, grilled onions, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$14.99
Gutbuster Potato Bowl - With Filling
Potato, filling, cheese, grilled onions, pico, sauce, ranch, guacamole, sour cream, queso.$29.99
Regular Potato Bowl - No Filling
Cheese, grilled onions, potato, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$10.75
Super Potato Bowl - No Filling
Cheese, grilled onions, potato, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$12.99
Deluxe (Big City) Style
Big City Style Burrito
"Deluxe" Gutbuster - With Filling
Tortilla, cheese, rice, beans, filling, pico, sauce, ranch, guacamole, sour cream, queso.$29.99
Regular "Deluxe" Big City - No Filling
Tortilla, cheese, rice, beans, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$10.75
Super "Deluxe" Burrito - No Filling
Tortilla, cheese, rice, beans, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$12.99
Big City Style Bowl
Regular "Deluxe" Bowl - With Filling
Rice, beans, potato, filling, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$12.75
Super "Deluxe" Bowl - With Filling
Rice, beans, potato, filling, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$14.99
"Deluxe" Gutbuster Bowl - With Filling
Rice, beans, potato, filling, pico, sauce, ranch, guacamole, sour cream, queso.$29.99
Regular "Deluxe" Bowl - No Filling
Rice, beans, potato, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$10.75
Super "Deluxe" Bowl - No Filling
Rice, beans, potato, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$12.99
Sides
Side Of Rice$3.25
Side Of Beans$3.25
Small Side Of Guacamole
4oz side of Guacamole$3.99
Large Side Of Guacamole
8oz side of Guacamole$6.99
Small Side Of Queso
4oz side of queso$3.99
Large Side Of Queso
8oz side of queso$6.99
Small Side Of Pico
4oz side of pico de gallo$2.99
Large Side Of Pico
8oz side of pico de gallo$3.99
Small Side Of Sauce
4oz side of sauce$2.99
Large Side Of Sauce
8oz side of sauce$3.99
Side Of Chips$2.99
Bottle Of Strawberry Habanero Sauce$9.99
Bottle Of Strawberry Habanero Sauce 2 Bottles - VALUE$18.99
Kid's Menu
Kid's Breakfast Burrito - With Filling
Tortilla, cheese, potato, eggs, filling, pico, sauce, ranch$9.25
Kid's Breakfast Burrito - No Filling
Tortilla, cheese, potato, eggs, pico, sauce, ranch$8.25
Kid's Breakfast Bowl - With Filling
Potato, eggs, filling, pico, sauce, ranch$9.25
Kid's Breakfast Bowl - No Filling
Potato, eggs, filling, pico, sauce, ranch$8.25
Kid's Potato Burrito - With Filling
Tortillas, cheese, grilled onions, potato, pico, sauce, ranch$9.25
Kid's Potato Burrito - No Filling
Tortillas, cheese, grilled onions, potato, pico, sauce, ranch$8.25
Kid's Potato Bowl - With Filling
Potato, filling, pico, sauce, ranch$9.25
Kid's Potato Bowl - No Filling
Potato, filling, pico, sauce, ranch$8.25
Kid's Deluxe (Big City) Burrito - With Filling
Tortilla, cheese, rice, beans, filling, pico, sauce, ranch$9.25
Kid's Deluxe (Big City) Burrito - No Filling
Tortilla, cheese, rice, beans, pico, sauce, ranch$8.25
Kid's Deluxe (Big City) Bowl - With Filling
Cheese, rice, beans, filling, pico, sauce, ranch$9.25
Kid's Deluxe (Big City) Bowl - No Filling
Cheese, rice, beans, pico, sauce, ranch$8.25