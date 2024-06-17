2x points for loyalty members
Fort Collins
Breakfast Style
Burrito
Bowl
Potato Style
Burrito
Bowl
Big City Style
Burrito
Tortilla, cheese, rice, beans, filling, pico, sauce, ranch.
Kid's Menu
- Kid's Big City Burrito
Tortilla, cheese, rice, beans, filling, pico, sauce, ranch$8.99
- Kid's World Famous Potato Burrito
Tortillas, cheese, grilled onions, potato, pico, sauce, ranch$7.99
- Kid's Bean & Cheese Burrito
Tortilla, cheese, rice, beans, pico, sauce, ranch$7.29
- Kid's Breakfast Burrito
Tortilla, cheese, potato, eggs, filling, pico, sauce, ranch$8.99
- Kid's Breakfast Bowl
Potato, eggs, filling, pico, sauce, ranch$8.99
Kid's Breakfast Burrito - No Filling
Tortilla, cheese, potato, eggs, pico, sauce, ranch
Cheese Choice
Required*
Please select 1
Tortilla Choice
Required*
Please select 1
Potato Choice
Required*
Please select 1
Egg Choice
Required*
Please select 1