Big City Burrito - Loveland Loveland
Breakfast Style
Breakfast Style Burrito
Regular Breakfast Burrito - With Filling
Tortillas, cheese, potato, eggs, filling, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$12.49
Super Breakfast Burrito - With Filling
Tortillas, cheese, potato, eggs, filling, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$13.85
Gutbuster Breakfast Burrito - With Filling
Tortillas, cheese, potato, eggs, filling, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole, queso.$29.99
Regular Breakfast Burrito - No Filling
Tortilla, cheese, potato, eggs, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$10.49
Super Breakfast Burrito - No Filling
Tortilla, cheese, potato, eggs, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$11.85
Breakfast Style Bowl
Regular Breakfast Bowl - With Filling
Potatoes, eggs, filling, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$12.49
Super Breakfast Bowl - With Filling
Potatoes, eggs, filling, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$13.85
Gutbuster Breakfast Bowl - With Filling
Potatoes, eggs, filling, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole, queso.$29.99
Regular Breakfast Bowl - No Filling
Potato, eggs, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$10.49
Super Breakfast Bowl - No Filling
Potato, eggs, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$11.85
Potato Style
Potato Style Burrito
Regular Potato Burrito - With Filling
Tortilla, cheese, grilled onions, potato, filling, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$12.25
Super Potato Burrito - With Filling
Tortilla, cheese, grilled onions, potato, filling, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$13.75
Gutbuster Potato Burrito - With Filling
Tortilla, cheese, grilled onions, potato, filling, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole, queso.$29.99
Regular Potato Burrito - No Filling
Tortilla, cheese, grilled onions, potato, pico, sauce, ranch$10.25
Super Potato Burrito - No Filling
Tortilla, cheese, grilled onions, potato, pico, sauce, ranch$11.75
Potato Style Bowl
Regular Potato Bowl - With Filling
Potato, filling, cheese, grilled onions, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$12.25
Super Potato Bowl - With Filling
Potato, filling, cheese, grilled onions, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$13.75
Gutbuster Potato Bowl - With Filling
Potato, filling, cheese, grilled onions, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole, queso.$29.99
Regular Potato Bowl - No Filling
Cheese, grilled onions, potato, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$10.25
Super Potato Bowl - No Filling
Cheese, grilled onions, potato, pico, sauce, ranch$12.25
Deluxe (Big City) Style
Deluxe (Big City) Style Burrito
Regular "Deluxe" (Big City) Burrito - With Filling
Tortilla, cheese, rice, beans, potatoes, filling, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$12.25
Super "Deluxe" (Big City) Burrito - With Filling
Tortilla, cheese, rice, beans, potatoes, filling, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$13.75
Deluxe (Big City) Gutbuster
Cheese, rice, beans, potato, filling, pico, sauce, ranch, guac, sour cream, queso.$29.99
Regular "Deluxe" (Big City) Burrito - No Filling
Tortilla, cheese, rice, beans, potatoes, pico, sauce, ranch$10.25
Super "Deluxe" (Big City) Burrito - No Filling
Tortilla, cheese, rice, beans, potatoes, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$11.75
Deluxe (Big City) Style Bowl
Regular "Deluxe" (Big City) Bowl - With Filling
Cheese, rice, beans, potatoes, filling, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$11.99
Super "Deluxe (Big City) Bowl - With Filling
Cheese, rice, beans, potatoes, filling, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$13.49
Deluxe (Big City) Gutbuster Bowl
Cheese, rice, beans, potatoes, filling, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole, queso.$29.99
Regular "Deluxe" (Big City) Bowl - No Filling
Cheese, rice, beans, potatoes, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$9.99
Super "Deluxe" (Big City) Bowl - No Filling
Cheese, rice, beans, potatoes, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.$11.49
Sides
Side Of Rice$3.25
Side Of Beans$3.25
Small Side Of Guacamole
4oz side of Guacamole$3.99
Large Side Of Guacamole
8oz side of Guacamole$6.99
Small Side Of Queso
4oz side of queso$3.99
Large Side Of Queso
8oz side of queso$6.99
Small Side Of Pico
4oz side of pico de gallo$2.99
Large Side Of Pico
8oz side of pico de gallo$3.99
Small Side Of Sauce
4oz side of sauce$2.99
Large Side Of Sauce
8oz side of sauce$3.99
Side Of Chips$2.99
Bottle Of Strawberry Habanero Sauce$9.99
2 Bottles Of Strawberry Habanero Sauce - VALUE$18.99
Kid's Menu
Kid's Breakfast Burrito - With Filling
Tortilla, cheese, potato, eggs, filling, pico, sauce, ranch$9.25
Kid's Breakfast Burrito - No Filling
Tortilla, cheese, potato, eggs, pico, sauce, ranch$8.25
Kid's Breakfast Bowl - With Filling
Cheese, potato, eggs, filling, pico, sauce, ranch$9.25
Kid's Breakfast Bowl - No Filling
Cheese, potato, eggs, pico, sauce, ranch$8.25
Kid's Potato Burrito - With Filling
Tortillas, cheese, grilled onions, potato, pico, sauce, ranch$9.25
Kid's Potato Burrito - No Filling
Tortillas, cheese, grilled onions, potato, pico, sauce, ranch$8.25
Kid's Potato Bowl - With Filling
Cheese, grilled onions, potato, pico, sauce, ranch$9.25
Kid's Potato Bowl - No Filling
Cheese, grilled onions, potato, pico, sauce, ranch$8.25
Kid's Big City Burrito - With Filling
Tortilla, cheese, rice, beans, filling, pico, sauce, ranch$9.25
Kid's Big City Burrito (Bean & Cheese) - No Filling
Tortilla, cheese, rice, beans, pico, sauce, ranch$8.25
Kid's Big City Bowl - With Filling
Cheese, rice, beans, filling, pico, sauce, ranch$9.25
Kid's Big City Bowl (Bean & Cheese) - No Filling
Cheese, rice, beans, pico, sauce, ranch$8.25
Beverage
Fountain Drinks
Bottled Coca-Cola
Bottled Water
Monster Energy Drink
Starbucks Frappuccino Mocha Coffee Drink
Regular "Deluxe" (Big City) Burrito - With Filling
Tortilla, cheese, rice, beans, potatoes, filling, pico, sauce, ranch, sour cream, guacamole.