BIG CITY BURRITO
SERVING FOCO AND LOVELAND
At Big City Burrito, you won’t find microwaves or freezers, and you won’t find everyday fast food, either. We pack your tortilla with everything you crave and nothing you don’t want. From carnitas to potatoes, every ingredient is perfectly seasoned with our secret recipes, and every burrito is built just for you. Why? Because it’s our mission to turn hungry into happy.
The best potato burrito in the US … they have a collection of amazing sauces like spicy ranch and strawberry habanero.
A must visit burrito place in Fort Collins with their unique potato burrito and amazing sauces. Also the phat Tuesday deal is one of the best food deals in the town!
The burritos are huge, no need for lunch after you eat a super Burrito. Lots of flavor and over 10 different kinds of sauces to pick from for all you saucy people. Highly recommended place for a great burrito!